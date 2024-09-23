Government to set up company 'to oversee and maintain' capital projects in Gozo

Government will be setting up Projects Gozo Ltd, a government company that will oversee capital projects in Gozo.

On Monday, Gozo minister Clint Camilleri announced that the company will be established in the coming weeks.

The company will be responsible for carrying out capital projects in Gozo as well as maintaining these projects after their completion.

"As the Ministry for Gozo and Planning continues to implement increasingly ambitious and complex projects, the need was felt to set up this company to ensure that the scheduled projects are not only implemented but also maintained and managed professionally."

The Gozo Ministry said that the company will be owned by the government.