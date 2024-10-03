PN expresses gratitude to Maltese soldiers serving in Lebanon

The Nationalist Party has expressed its gratitude to the Maltese soldiers currently serving in Lebanon as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL.

In a statement, the party praised the dedication and bravery of these men and women, who are upholding peace and stability in a region plagued by political unrest and security risks.

The PN praised the courage shown by the soldiers during these times and praised their professionalism and commitment to maintaining peace in one of the world's most volatile areas.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by these members of the Armed Forces of Malta, the PN said that their work goes beyond protecting regional stability. It also reflects Malta's responsibility as a member of the global community committed to supporting peace initiatives.

The party also affirmed its support for the Armed Forces, emphasising the importance of providing Maltese personnel serving abroad with the necessary resources and recognition.

The PN also spoke about the vital role these soldiers play in enhancing Malta’s reputation on the international stage.

"Their contribution in Lebanon is crucial not only for the region but also for Malta's standing as a responsible member of the international community," the statement said.