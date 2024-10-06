Youth Council concerned over escalation of violence in Middle East

The National Youth Council (KNZ) has expressed concern over the escalation of violence in the Middle East in the wake of Israel’s invasion of Lebanon and Iran’s bombing of Israel.

In a statement on Sunday, the council said the collective interest of civilians in Palestine, Lebanon, Israel, and Iran is to be placed before the “delusions of strongmen with so-called grand political goals”.

The council called for civilian welfare to be prioritised over political ambitions, while emphasising the need for de-escalation.

The statement comes on the even of the one-year anniversary since Hamas militants killed almost 1,200 Israelis after they raided villages and a party event inside Israel.

Israel retaliated by attacking Gaza with all its might to eliminate Hamas militants, in the process killing thousands of Palestinians and besieging the enclave and causing a massive humanitarian crisis.

Over the past two weeks Israel has attacked Hezbollah in Lebanon with an intense bombing campaign that targeted its leaders. Hezbollah has been lobbing missiles into Israel for the past year in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza as both sides exchanged cross-border fire.

After Israel killed Hezbollah’s leader, Iran targeted Israel with around 200 missiles last week.

KNŻ urged international leaders to take decisive action, calling for an arms embargo against Israel and emphasised that Western hypocrisy must end.

"The youth of Malta and around the world continue aspiring to live in a world where conflicts are resolved through peaceful means," it said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister Robert Abela was asked by MaltaToday about Palestinian statehood and whether Malta caved in to US pressure not to recognise Palestine, the Prime Minister said there are certain "circumstances" that prevent the country from officially recognising Palestinian statehood right now.

Abela expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the region and noted that fears of escalation were becoming a reality, especially with recent tensions involving Israel and Hezbollah.