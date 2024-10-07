175 people relocated or returned from Malta

The Maltese government has relocated or returned 175 people since the start of 2024.

In the latest development, 16 additional people have been relocated to other European Union countries. This brings the total number of relocations since the start of 2024 to 60.

Furthermore, 115 people have been returned to their countries of origin during the same period.

According to the Home Affairs Ministry, the number of relocations and returns has significantly surpassed the number of new irregular arrivals in Malta, which stands at 103 for the first nine months of the year.

This relocation initiative is part of the Voluntary Solidarity Mechanism and is coordinated by the Home Affairs Ministry in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA).

The ministry insists that relocation is the most effective way for EU member states to manage the pressures of irregular migration, particularly for frontline countries like Malta.

While those entitled to protection are given their legal rights, the Maltese government returns or relocates individuals who do not qualify for protection or are living in Malta irregularly.