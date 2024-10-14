Publish magisterial inquiries into unnatural deaths, says Jean Paul Sofia's mother

Isabelle Bonnici, the mother of Jean Paul Sofia, is calling on the country's top political leaders to reform the law surrounding magisterial inquiries into unnatural deaths.

In a statement, Bonnici urged Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech to set aside their political differences and reform the law on magisterial inquiries concerning unnatural deaths.

She said unless the victims’ relatives decide otherwise, the results of these inquiries should be made public on accessible platforms, free of charge.

Isabelle Bonnici has been at the forefront of a national movement advocating for justice following the death of her son, Jean Paul Sofia, in a construction site accident. The case sparked public outrage, leading to widespread calls for a public inquiry into his death.

Isabelle is now extending her fight to include all families still seeking answers over the unnatural deaths of their loved ones.

In her public appeal, Isabelle urged relatives of other victims of unnatural deaths to join her cause and to contact her through the Facebook page ‘Għal Jean Paul’. She invited them to support her call for changes in the law that would ensure magisterial inquiries into unnatural deaths are opened in such cases and that the results of these inquiries are made available to the public.

Isabelle’s appeal to the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition specifically calls for the introduction of legislation in Parliament that would mandate the publication of magisterial inquiries into unnatural deaths. She argued that such reforms are necessary to ensure justice for families affected by such tragedies and to prevent future injustices.

She said that opening and publishing magisterial inquiries into unnatural deaths would not only help the victims’ families but also strengthen public trust in Malta’s justice system.