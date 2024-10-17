Bathing not recommended in Ta' Xbiex due to sea water contamination

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning advising the public against bathing near the Ta’ Xbieb Belvedere due to the overflow of foul water, which may contain traces of sewage, into the sea.

This contamination poses potential health risks to swimmers, and the duration of the issue remains uncertain. Health officials are investigating the situation.

Signs have been placed to alert the public, and bathing will be deemed safe once water quality is restored. At that point, the signs will be removed, and a further announcement will be made.

For updates or more information, the public is encouraged to contact the Environmental Health Directorate or visit their official website and Facebook page.