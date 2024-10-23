PN prepared to govern, Bartolo tells EY business leaders conference

A future Nationalist government will base its economic vision on “integrity, innovation and sustainability”, Ivan J. Bartolo has told a gathering of business leaders.

The PN MP told the EY Future Realised conference on Wednesday Malta’s “once formidable” competitive edge is being eroded but insisted the challenges are “not insurmountable”. Bartolo was standing in for PN leader Bernard Grech, who was indisposed.

“The Nationalist Party, together with our leader Bernard Grech and my colleagues within the parliamentary group, are ready to steer this nation in a new direction… today, we stand before you prepared to govern; a party committed to building a Malta that thrives, not just for today, but for generations to come,” Bartolo said.

Referring to the EY Attractiveness Survey results published during the conference, Bartolo noted Malta’s reputation was under threat. “Concerns about governance, legal transparency, rising costs, and an increasing shortage of skilled labour are not just whispers in boardrooms, they are becoming significant barriers to growth.”

Bartolo said a future PN government will take steps to restore integrity by rebuilding trust in public institutions.

“We will strengthen our regulatory frameworks, ensuring that they are transparent, predictable, and fair,” he said, adding the PN’s fight against corruption will be relentless.

“We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Malta becomes a place where businesses can operate without fear of underhanded practices, where every tender, every contract, and every investment is above board,” Bartolo added. “This is not just about creating a better environment for business; this is about restoring the soul of our nation.”

But a PN government will also foster innovation, which he said is a necessity and no longer a luxury.

Bartolo said Malta must ensure that startup operations thrive here rather than feel the need to relocate elsewhere.

“We will invest heavily in research and development, creating an ecosystem that supports startups and scale-ups. Our goal is to make Malta a leader in sectors such as artificial intelligence, life sciences, clean energy, and digital industries,” Bartolo said, pledging a country where the “brightest minds can thrive”.

The third pillar of the PN’s economic vision will be “a sustainable future”, which is no longer an environmental concern but “an economic imperative”, Bartolo said.

“We will transition to a low-carbon economy, investing in renewable energy and green technologies,” the PN MP said.

Bartolo outlined several proposals a future PN government will adopt, including strict governance over work permits by focussing on foreign workers required to fill specific skills shortages; support business as they adapt and transition to a more sustainable economy; reinventing Brand Malta by restoring trust in the institutions and ensuring Malta remains a level playing field for businesses; introduce a skills bank that connects young talent with businesses; engaging with stakeholders and building consensus.

Bartolo said the PN will work to strengthen existing industries, while focussing on new industries such as intelligence augmentation (IA).

“Our aim is to create high-value jobs for our youth, improve the quality of life for all citizens, and ensure that Malta remains competitive in the global marketplace. To achieve this, we will prioritise education, invest in the environment, and foster a culture of collaboration between government, business, and society,” Bartolo said.