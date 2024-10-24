Ministry launches finalised offshore renewable energy policy

In a step towards its renewable energy ambitions, the environment ministry has launched the final version of the National Policy for Offshore Renewable Energy Use.

Minister Miriam Dalli highlighted the importance of this policy in her address at the third National Energy Conference. “By 2030, our goal is to increase our share of renewable energy in the energy mix to 25%, and to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Offshore energy will be crucial in reaching these targets,” Dalli said. She said that floating wind and solar energy projects will play a central role in this transition.

The policy identifies six strategic zones for offshore renewable energy development, with one site specifically selected as the preferred location for wind energy projects on marine structures. This is part of the government's broader vision of creating a diversified and sustainable energy portfolio, guided by five key pillars: sustainability, energy security, source diversification, affordability, and a consumer-centric approach.

In addition to wind energy, Malta is also exploring offshore solar technology, which offers advantages such as proximity to the coast and reduced visual impact, further contributing to the country’s renewable energy targets.

Dalli described this initiative as a major step in advancing Malta’s leadership in sustainable development within the Mediterranean region. “This policy not only advances our ambition for renewable energy but also strengthens Malta’s role in sustainable development in the Mediterranean region,” she said.

The National Energy Conference, organised by the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) and the Institute for Sustainable Energy at the University of Malta, served as a platform for experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the evolving energy landscape.

This year’s theme, “Digitalisation of the Energy System,” focused on the integration of digital technologies with the energy transition.

The finalised policy can be accessed through the Energy and Water Agency’s website.