Works proposed to protect Bighi’s historic fortifications

Infrastructure Malta and Heritage Malta are proposing a comprehensive plan to protect the historic fortifications at the Bighi Peninsula from further deterioration.

The fortifications, located on the east side of the peninsula, facing Rinella Bay, were severely compromised after part of the rockface collapsed during the storm Helios in February 2023. The incident led to a 30-metre section of the historical wall collapsing into the sea.

This project now aims to restore the collapsed fortification walls and mitigate future damage through the construction of new foundations for the fortifications and a revetment to absorb wave impact.

The rockface beneath the fortifications has been gradually eroded due to continuous wave action, with large caves and fissures now visible. The erosion reached a critical point during the 2023 storm, which caused part of the rockface to give way.

During the storm a large portion of the historic wall crumbled into the Kalkara sea, leaving an exposed façade of soil just below the historic naval hospital which now serves as the headquarters of the state’s cultural and conservation agency Heritage Malta. The vulnerability of the area has been confirmed in geotechnical investigations and wave studies.

The proposed works

The proposed works are being outlined in a Project Description Statement presented by the two government agencies.

The project will be carried out in multiple phases. The first phase, already completed, involved the removal of unstable topsoil and fill material behind the collapsed section of the fortifications. The second phase, currently underway, focuses on dismantling the remaining unstable portions of the walls to stabilise the area. Following these interventions, the next phase will focus on removing the fallen rocks from the sea and constructing new foundations to support the reconstruction of the fortifications, ensuring they are built on a solid, stable base to prevent future collapses.

To safeguard the site from future damage, a working platform will be constructed along the foreshore. This platform will serve as the base for the new wall foundations and will be retained as a permanent quay, thus creating a boundary between the sea and the fortifications, reducing the impact of wave action.

In addition to the quay, a revetment made of rock boulders will be placed in front of the platform. This revetment is designed to break the waves that crash against the walls, protecting the rockface from further erosion.

The final phase of the project will focus on stabilizing the heavily eroded rockface beneath the fortifications. Over time, the rock has become unstable due to fault lines and weathering, which could lead to additional collapses if left unaddressed. The proposed solution includes rock bolting and installing a steel mesh over the rockface to prevent any loose fragments from falling, which could further endanger the fortifications.

Bighi peninsula

The Bighi Peninsula, historically known as Villa Bighi or St Salvatore, holds significant cultural value. Dating back to 1675, the site was initially developed by the Order of St John, later becoming a major British naval hospital in 1829. Today, the area has been transformed into various facilities, including the headquarters of Heritage Malta and the ESPLORA Interactive Science Centre.