PN questions whether mistaken police raids are linked with fraudulent addresses scandal

The Nationalist Party has questioned whether a number of police raids based on mistaken information are linked to the ongoing magisterial inquiry into false addresses.

According to the PN, these incidents have led to wrongful arrests, injuries, and significant distress for innocent individuals.

On Monday, a victim of one of the mistaken raids sued the state and the Police Commissioner after police broke down her door, pulled her from her bed and restrained her while topless.

The PN has raised several questions for home affairs minister Byron Camilleri and Commissioner Gafà, focusing on the legal grounds for these forced entries, the reliability of intelligence used, and whether these mistaken raids may be linked to the ongoing magisterial inquiry into false addresses registered with Identità.

They are also asking for assurances that incidents of this nature will not recur.

The PN expressed solidarity with both the victims and police officers who have been caught in challenging situations due to what it described as “significant shortcomings in police leadership.”

The statement was signed by home affairs shadow minister, Darren Carabott.