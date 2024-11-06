Man in serious condition after boat fire near Delimara

A man sustained serious injuries after a boat caught fire about one and a half miles off the coast of Delimara, near Marsaxlokk.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at around 11:45am. Emergency assistance was urgently requested.

According to preliminary police investigations, the victim, a 46-year-old man from Żurrieq, suffered severe burns after the boat he was on caught fire.

Members of the Armed Forces of Malta and the Civil Protection Department quickly arrived on the scene and found the man in the sea.

Rescue teams promptly brought him aboard a lifeboat, where he was transferred back to shore. A medical team was on standby to administer first aid before the man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified to be in serious condition.

Magistrate Antione Agius Bonnici has been informed of the incident and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.