menu

Campella coconut product flagged for possible Salmonella contamination

The warning concerns Campella’s shredded coconut and affects lot number 0624 with best before dates 30/09/2025

matthew_farrugia
25 November 2024, 10:23am
by Matthew Farrugia
Campella's coconut shavings product may be contaminated with Salmonella
Campella's coconut shavings product may be contaminated with Salmonella

The Environmental Health Directorate has warned against the consumption of a coconut product which may be contaminated with Salmonella. 

The warning concerns Campella’s shredded coconut and affects lot number 0624 with best before dates 30/09/2025.

Salmonella covers a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected].

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.