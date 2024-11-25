Campella coconut product flagged for possible Salmonella contamination

The Environmental Health Directorate has warned against the consumption of a coconut product which may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The warning concerns Campella’s shredded coconut and affects lot number 0624 with best before dates 30/09/2025.

Salmonella covers a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected].