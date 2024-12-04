Number of TCNs working as cab drivers and couriers down by 19% since June

The number of registered third-country nationals working in Malta’s cab and courier sectors has decreased by 19% since last June.

Figures tabled in parliament in response to a parliamentary question by PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut showed that according to Jobsplus statistics, there are currently 4,227 TCNs working as cab drivers and couriers.

This represents a drop when compared to the 5,257 workers present on 30 June. Employment minister Byron Camilleri stated that 3,171 workers are full-time employees in the industries, while 1,056 are part-time workers.

The reduction in the number of TCNs came after JobsPlus decided in July to stop approving new work permits for certain sectors due to an oversupply of workers. This decision followed a labor market evaluation analysing unemployment data and employer vacancies.

The assessment found that there was no longer a need for additional foreign workers in these sectors. As a result, JobsPlus ceased issuing new work permits for both individuals already in Malta and those seeking to enter the country to work in these roles.

Between July and October, the number of TCNs working in the sectors had decreased by 587.

Camilleri did not respond when asked how many ‘blue papers’ were issued to the drivers. Blue papers refer to the documents given to TCNs who apply for a change of employer, change of designation, and renewal.