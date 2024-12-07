Pharmacists in public service get new collective agreement

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela and Parliamentary Secretary Malcolm Paul Agius presided over the signing of a new collective agreement between the government and UĦM – Voice of the Workers for pharmacists working in the public service.

This agreement includes financial upgrades and professional development opportunities for pharmacists in the sector.

According to the government, the new agreement includes substantial improvements to employees salary packages through enhanced allowances that reflect the specialised nature of their work.

The agreement also provides expanded opportunities for professional growth, providing access to training programs aimed at enhancing their skills and efficiency.

“This agreement not only supports the career growth of our pharmacists but also strengthens the overall efficiency and capacity of the pharmacy sector,” the health minister said. “It ensures a higher quality of care and service for our patients by investing in the expertise and dedication of a highly trained pharmacy team.”

Meanwhile, Agius Galea said the agreement will improve pharmacists' working conditions and enhance the quality of care provided to patients, including those who require regular medical assistance. “It represents a significant step forward for both the employees and those who depend on their services,” he said.

Abela called the agreement a sectoral milestone. “This is an important step that acknowledges the dedication of these professionals who daily contribute to the well-being of Maltese and Gozitan patients,” he said.

Representing the Government, the agreement was signed by several high-ranking officials, including Permanent Secretary for Health Joseph Chetcuti, Permanent Secretary for Active Aging Christine Schembri, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Joyce Cassar, Director-General Clarence Pace, and Director-General of the Industrial Relations Unit Thomas Wood. On behalf of UĦM, Josef Vella and Annalise Casha signed the agreement.