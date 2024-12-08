Grech says Abela is too weak to confront Clint Camilleri

PN leader Bernard Grech said that Prime Minister Robert Abela is weak as he has no power to rein in people like Gozo minister Clint Camilleri.

Speaking on Net TV, Grech referenced a recent report in PN newspaper, Il-Mument alleging that Camilleri is involved in bribery related to mooring facilities for Gozitan fishermen at the Mġarr Harbour, facilities overseen by Transport Malta, where Camilleri’s wife is employed.

Grech further criticised Abela for his treatment of educators, particularly those at MCAST and ITS, who have been waiting for three years for an agreement on their working conditions. He contrasted Abela’s stance of rejecting "exorbitant salaries" for teachers with his defense of a €70,000 salary given to Clayton Bartolo’s wife for government job for which she was not qualified.

The PN leader claimed that government’s priorities remain focused on benefitting those within its inner circle rather than the public, as evident in the abandonment of key sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He accused the government of having no vision and of repeatedly making promises without following through, citing the failed commitment to introduce an electric bus fleet.

Grech also addressed the recent court ruling on the fraudulent hospitals' concession, where the State Advocate was found to have the authority, but not the duty to reclaim €400 million in public funds without needing the Prime Minister’s approval. Grech argued that this decision exposed Abela’s "lies" to the public. He criticised government for actively trying to block the PN’s efforts to recover public money, despite it being in the people’s interest.

According to Grech, the growing frustration among citizens was evident last Monday’s protest, where people expressed their dissatisfaction with Abela’s leadership, his lack of direction, and his focus on covering up corruption instead of addressing national challenges.

Grech concluded by asserting that the Partit Nazzjonalista has grown stronger, thanks to its leadership, activists, candidates, and supporters who feel more confident in engaging with the party. He pledged that a new Nationalist government would work tirelessly for all Maltese and Gozitans, ensuring a better future for everyone.