PN urge action against evolving drug crimes in Malta

The Nationalist Party has voiced deep concern regarding the drug situation in Malta, in light of Monday’s gruesome murder.

The PN stated that publicly available facts suggest a connection between Malta’s fifth murder of 2024 and a drug trafficking ring operating within the country.

Following Monday's discovery of a dead body in a suitcase floating off Gżira, police arrested two men in connection to the murder. Police confirmed reports that around 100 capsules with a substance suspected of being cocaine was found in the victim’s stomach. The victim’s identity is yet to be established. Investigators believe the victim was a drug mule who had come to Malta from elsewhere.

The party expressed its growing unease in the context of reports showing a continuous rise in both the presence and demand for drugs in Malta. It stressed that such developments have far-reaching negative consequences for individuals, families, and society at large.

While commending the ongoing efforts of security officials and professionals involved in the investigation, the PN highlighted this case as stark evidence of the dangerous criminal networks that exist in Malta.

The party also referred to Europol’s April report on organised crime, titled ‘Decoding the EU’s Most Threatening Criminal Networks’, in which Malta appeared on an unfavorable list, exposing gaps in the authorities’ effectiveness in tackling organised crime.

Despite Malta's natural geography as an island nation, which should facilitate control over what enters and exits the country, the PN argued that this advantage is not being adequately utilised to safeguard public security.

The opposition called on government to take immediate and decisive action based on the indicators and reports that point to these growing challenges. The party urged the government to demonstrate a genuine commitment to combatting organised crime and drug trafficking by sending a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated in Malta.

To achieve this, the Partit Nazzjonalista insisted that the Government must seriously invest in the nation’s security infrastructure and law enforcement capabilities. Only through concrete measures and a firm stance can Malta ensure the safety of its citizens and dismantle the dangerous networks threatening them.

The statement was signed by shadow minister for interior affairs, Darren Carabott.