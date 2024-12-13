Posthumous honours awarded to Karl Gouder, Jake Vella, Lorenzo Vella

The 2024 Republic Day honours have been awarded to a range of distinguished individuals and organisations for their exceptional contributions to Malta.

Among the posthumous honorees are athlete-activist Jake Vella, politician Karl Gouder, and diplomat Lorenzo Vella, all of whom were awarded the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika for their service to Malta.

Karl Gouder passed away last September as news of his untimely death shocked many. A longtime PN politician, Gouder is remembered as a cheerful man who remained positive in all circumstances.

Jake Vella died one month earlier in August at the age of 15 after succumbing to a rare neurological condition known as Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation, and Autonomic Dysregulation (ROHHAD). He turned his battle into a force for good, organising swimming challenges and sports events to raise awareness and funds for various causes, particularly animal welfare.

Meanwhile, civil servant Lorenzo Vella passed away this year at the age of 43, while he was heading the European Commission’s delegation to Malta. His role as a civil servant was praised by both sides of Malta's political spectrum.

On Friday, actor Narcy Calamatta and academic professor and poet Daniel Massa were made members of the National Order of Merit. This honor also went to a number of other individuals, including educator Joseph F. Grima, who was named an Officer of the National Order of Merit for his decades-long career in education, and anaesthetist Joseph Zarb Adami, who was similarly honored for his work in the medical field.

This year’s awards also included several other notable figures in various fields. The President appointed nine individuals to the National Order of Merit, with ten others, including the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies, receiving the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.

In addition to the posthumous recognitions of Vella, Gouder, and Vella, the honour was also awarded to Reno Bugeja, Joseph Farrugia, Doris Micallef, and Fr. Stephen Borg, Fr. Joseph Formosa, and Fr. Mario Sant. Archbishop Emeritus George Anthony Frendo.

The annual honours, presented on Republic Day, serve to celebrate those who have significantly impacted Maltese society, with categories ranging from the highest National Order of Merit to more specific commendations for courage and public service. This year’s list highlights a diverse group of individuals from various walks of life, reflecting the broad spectrum of achievement in the country.