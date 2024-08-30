Sports inspiration Jake Vella passes away after years-long battle with rare condition

Malta is mourning the loss of Jake Vella, an inspirational teenage athlete who passed away on Friday at the age of 15.

Jake, who had captured the hearts of many with his energy and spirit, had been battling a rare neurological condition known as Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic Dysfunction, Hypoventilation, and Autonomic Dysregulation (ROHHAD) for most of his life.

Jake's condition, which affects only around 100 people worldwide, led to rapid weight gain despite his rigorous training regimen and healthy diet. Over the past few days, his condition deteriorated, and he died at Mater Dei Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

Jake first became a public figure when he started sharing his journey with ROHHAD and documenting his struggles. Despite the immense challenges he faced, Jake never allowed his condition to define him.

Instead, he turned his battle into a force for good, organising swimming challenges and sports events to raise awareness and funds for various causes, particularly animal welfare.

He also collaborated with Lydia Abela, the wife of the Prime Minister, on a Christmastime campaign called Rigal bi mħabba b'differenza, encouraging hospital visitors to donate food for abandoned animals.

Jake's relentless pursuit of his passions and his dedication to others earned him numerous awards and recognition as an inspirational athlete and animal rights activist. Last May, he made headlines when he broke the national record for the youngest person to swim 100 kilometers in a pool.

His last public appearance was earlier this month during a live telethon to raise funds for Inspire, an organisation that supports people with disabilities. Jake, appearing via video call from his hospital bed, urged viewers to donate.