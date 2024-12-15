Jason Azzopardi files urgent request for magisterial inquiry into alleged Gozo ministry racket

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi has filed an urgent request for a magisterial inquiry into an alleged criminal racket involving the Gozo Ministry and Transport Malta.

The scandal, he claims, also involves Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and his wife, Deborah Camilleri.

"This is a classic case of computer misuse and corruption that has been ongoing for months, with Minister Camilleri and his wife at the heart of it," Azzopardi stated in his application.

Azzopardi's allegations centre around a racket where government jobs and highly sought-after mooring spots at the Mġarr harbour in Gozo were being handed out fraudulently.

According to Azzopardi, Toni Caruana, nicknamed Żbibu, a resident of Qala, would promise jobs or mooring spots to individuals in exchange for monetary kickbacks or other gifts, often meeting them in the village square or local band club.

Caruana's son, Christoph, who until recently served as the head of Customer Care at the Gozo Ministry and was part of Minister Camilleri’s private secretariat, would pass on these requests to Marcel Meilaq, a public officer at Gozo’s Transport Malta office.

Meilaq, also from Qala and close to the minister, was described by Azzopardi as the "essential link" that enabled the racket to reach its "corrupt end."

Azzopardi claimed that Minister Camilleri was aware of the goings-on and was thus an accomplice, although he did not have evidence that the minister derived any monetary benefits.

Instead, Camilleri allegedly gained political mileage by securing electoral votes through these illicit activities, "The father and son Caruana’s actions took place with the blessing and approval of the Minister," Azzopardi emphasised.

Deborah Camilleri, the minister's wife and a top manager at Transport Malta Gozo, is also under scrutiny for embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

Azzopardi alleged that she regularly practiced her private legal profession before the Gozo courts during office hours, which could make her liable for prosecution for money laundering.

Azzopardi presented court documents showing that Deborah Camilleri assisted private clients before the Gozo court on at least 11 occasions during her office hours at Transport Malta.

Court minutes attached to his application revealed that she appeared before two different magistrates on the same day and even before the same magistrate in two separate cases on the same day.

Azzopardi has called upon the magistrate to seize electronic devices, including phones and servers at Transport Malta Gozo and the Gozo Ministry, to preserve evidence before it is lost.

He urged the magistrate to investigate the suspected individuals for their roles in the alleged criminal organisation, including trading in influence, false declarations, fraud, forgery, money laundering, and bribery of public officials.

"This is a clear case of corruption and abuse of power, and it is crucial that we act swiftly to uncover the truth," Azzopardi concluded.

Minister denies allegations

In a short statement, Clint Camilleri denied the allegations made against him, asserting that he "categorically" denied any wrongdoing