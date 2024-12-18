Wied Inċita open space restored, made open to public

Wied Inċita has officially opened to the public after months of restoration work that resulted in 20,000 square metres of open space.

The project has transformed the once-inaccessible site into a natural park and marks the completion of the first phase of a larger space intended to create more open spaces.

“The land, which was originally allocated to a consortium in 2002 for landscaping purposes, has now been regenerated and returned to the public through an agreement with the new consortium, GEB,” the ministry said.

“In October, we pledged to provide 40,000 square metres of open spaces by the end of this year, and we delivered,” said environment minister Miriam Dalli. “Wied Inċita, along with Spencer Gardens, Hospice Gardens, Independence Gardens, and Villa Portelli gardens, are now available for public enjoyment.”

She also announced plans for 19 additional projects next year, including transforming concrete areas in Pembroke and abandoned plots in Santa Luċija into new parks.

The restoration works included planting 750 trees and hundreds of shrubs, supported by a modern irrigation system to ensure sustainability during hot summer months.

The project also removed 370 tonnes of waste, restored rubble walls, and added picnic benches, gazebos, and reconstructed pathways with rainwater drainage systems.