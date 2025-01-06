Majority of children shared devices for remote learning during pandemic

More than half of Maltese children were forced to share a learning space or technological device during school closures, according to a study recently published in the Malta Review of Educational Research.

The findings highlight how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing educational inequalities.

According to surveys conducted in 2020 and 2021, 69% of children initially shared a device for online learning, dropping slightly to 54.8% a year later as some parents invested in new equipment. Meanwhile, only 7.5% of children had a personal learning space with a desk in their room, with many forced to share with siblings or parents working from home.

The study, which targeted parents of children under the age of 11, revealed how socio-economic factors shaped learning experiences during the lockdowns. Parents' education levels, financial resources, and ability to assist their children were key determinants of children's academic progress.

Pandemic pressures

The first survey, conducted in September 2020, focused on the 15-week lockdown earlier that year, while the second, in September 2021, examined the two-week closure in March 2021. Findings showed that limited space and shared devices disrupted learning for many children. Some parents turned kitchens and living rooms into makeshift classrooms, while others struggled to create any dedicated learning area at all.

One parent-teacher described transforming an office into a classroom, juggling their teaching duties with their child’s online lessons. However, 37% of respondents said their children lacked a specific space for remote learning, and over one-third reported regular disturbances during lessons.

Digital divide

Access to technology was another significant challenge. While most children had access to a device, it was often shared with family members. The percentage of children with personal laptops increased from 20.6% in 2020 to 28.9% in 2021, but families from lower socio-economic backgrounds continued to face barriers. Poor internet connectivity and limited digital literacy among parents further widened the gap.

Parents also expressed frustration with the sudden shift to remote teaching, saying they were unprepared to take on the role of educators. Many felt overwhelmed by the demands, particularly those with multiple children or limited knowledge to assist with schoolwork.

Calls for action

The authors of the study advocate for targeted interventions to address digital, social, and economic inequities. They recommend improving access to technological equipment, reliable internet, adequate learning spaces, and better support for parents. Without such measures, the inequalities exposed during the pandemic risk becoming entrenched, jeopardising efforts to provide fair and quality education for all Maltese children.

The study was conducted by researchers and academics: Josephine Deguara, Josephine Milton, Charmaine Bonello, Rosienne Camilleri, and Tania Muscat.