Government assessing MAM’s ‘blanket promotion’ proposal, as trade dispute continues

The Medical Association of Malta (MAM) wants government to promote all general practitioners (GPs) to the role of Principal General Practitioner, MaltaToday understands.

This comes as the MAM is currently negotiating a new sectoral agreement with government while it also has directives in place. The MAM and government are currently in a trade dispute over the transfer of patients to private hospitals after MAM said the government had not consulted the union about the initiative.

Government has stressed that the outsourcing is crucial to prevent overcrowding in Mater Dei’s emergency department, especially during flu season.

Meanwhile, the MAM is has made a series of proposals regarding general practitioner’s working conditions, including having all GPs promoted to the post of Principal General Practitioner.

The association is also proposing all heads of shift be given an additional session allowance.

MaltaToday understands that government is currently assessing the implications of such a blanket promotion, as well as the additional session allowance.

Sources said that governments needs time to determine whether such proposals are sustainable, given the precedent the promotion would set. This newspaper is informed that it is not clear at present whether such measures would have implications on other healthcare classes and the system as a whole.