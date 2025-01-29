IĠM urges government to vote in favour of anti-SLAPP amendments

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has appealed to MPs to vote in favour of amendments proposed by the Opposition to the legal notice that introduced the EU anti-SLAPP directive.

Ahead of this afternoon’s parliamentary debate, the IĠM emphasised the need to expand protections for journalists and others facing SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) cases, ensuring they are covered not only in foreign courts but also in Maltese courts.

Currently, the legal notice enacted by the government last year only safeguards individuals from SLAPP cases of a transnational nature. The amendments, brought forward by the Opposition, seek to close this gap by extending protections to cases filed in Malta.

The IĠM stressed that this is a crucial step in fortifying press freedom and preventing the misuse of legal action to intimidate journalists.

Another key amendment proposed by the Opposition is an increase in financial penalties for parties initiating SLAPP cases. Under the current law, the maximum penalty stands at €10,000, but the proposed changes would establish a minimum penalty of €10,000 and raise the maximum to €100,000.

The IĠM expressed its full support for this amendment, arguing that higher penalties would serve as a real deterrent against abusive lawsuits intended to silence journalists.

The IĠM also criticised the government’s approach to anti-SLAPP measures, stating that last year’s legal notice only implemented the bare minimum required by the EU directive. Strengthening these protections is essential to safeguarding independent journalism in Malta.

Additionally, the IĠM recalled the government’s commitment in October 2023 to issue a White Paper outlining broader media reforms, including changes to the Constitution, the Media and Defamation Act, the Criminal Code, and other relevant laws.

However, despite this promise, no White Paper has been published to date. The organisation expressed disappointment over this delay, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to protect journalists and uphold press freedom.

The IĠM will be present in parliament to follow the debate closely on Wednesday.