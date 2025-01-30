Doctors dispute: Agreement reached with MAM as union suspends directives

An agreement has been reached between the government and the Medical Association of Malta (MAM).

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela announced on Facebook on Thursday evening that an agreement had been reached.

MAM president Martin Balzan confirmed with MaltaToday that a draft agreement is in place but the union needs at least a day to consult with its members and review the official text.

"The agreement seems to be good for emergency doctors, health centre doctors and could also, not immediately, be good for patients too," he said.

Meanwhile, the union is suspending all directives in place related to the trade dispute.

Balzan declined to comment on the details of the agreement before the text is formalised.

The MAM is currently negotiating a new sectoral agreement with the government. However, it is also in a trade dispute with the government over the transfer of patients to private hospitals after MAM said the government had not consulted the union about the initiative.

The union directed its members not to authorise the transfer of patients seeking non-serious emergency care at Mater Dei Hospital to private hospitals.

Last week, the Health Minister defended outsourcing emergency care, saying it is taking proactive steps to ease pressure on Mater Dei Hospital.