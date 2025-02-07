Project Green receives 14 tenders for San Anton Garden regeneration works

Project Green has received 14 tenders for the regeneration of San Anton Gardens in Ħ'Attard.

Project Green CEO, Joseph Cuschieri announced that the tender submission phase has now closed. "A team of experts will assess the tenders to identify the most advantageous proposal. We will ensure that this process is expedited so that work can begin quickly on this historic site of national importance,” Cuschieri said.

He stated that the selected tender must meet all of the agency’s requirements to guarantee high-quality work.

In recent months, Project Green has issued 17 calls for tenders for various environmental projects, amounting to a total investment of over €24 million. By the end of February, five additional calls for tenders will be published for projects in Marsaxlokk, the former AUM site in Bormla, Floriana, Ħamrun, and Ħal Farruġ.

Currently, nine other tenders are under evaluation, with work expected to begin in the coming weeks on projects in Ħal Luqa, Ħal Għaxaq, Ħal Lija, and Mellieħa. Additionally, six more projects are in the public call process.