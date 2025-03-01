Ian Borg: Malta ready to offer a space for summit after Trump-Zelensky spat

Malta is ready to offer a space for peace talks, Foreign Minister Ian Borg said on Saturday while discussing the White House spat between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Speaking with Andrew Azzopardi on RTK103, Borg said he reached out to US officials so that, if a summit is held between the US, Europe and allies on Ukraine, Malta could serve as a space for talks.

“But if you want to offer that space, you can’t attack any side,” he said. “I’m convinced we should align ourselves – Europe, the US, Canada, and other countries – with the Ukrainian cause, even for ourselves, for our freedom and for European security.”

In a Facebook post after Borg's interview, Prime Minister Robert Abela reiterated Borg's comments and said Malta is, and will remain, a promoter of peace.

"We were among the first to speak out on the need for peace even when there were those who claimed that the emphasis was on winning a war. In war, there are no winners; only peace signifies victory. And for a precious victory like peace, no sacrifice is too great."

However, both Borg and Abela fell short of declaring any public support for Zelensky after his turbulent meeting with Trump at the White House on Friday.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Bernard Grech joined EU leaders in supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We stand with Ukraine, unwavering in our support for President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. Stay strong, stay resilient, stay united,” Grech posted on X.

Roberta Metsola, Maltese MEP and President of the European Parliament, also told Zelensky he will never be alone in this fight. “Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people [...] We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace.”

Neutral territory

Malta has a history of playing host to high-stakes diplomatic meetings, but its latest attempt at fostering peace talks on the Russia-Ukraine war fell flat. Back in October 2023, Malta welcomed a round of negotiations on the conflict, yet without Russia’s participation, the discussions failed to gain traction.

The island nation, however, saw greater success on the world stage in December 1989, when it hosted the historic summit between US President George H.W. Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev—a meeting widely regarded as a defining moment in ending the Cold War.

Former MP Franco Debono took to social media on Saturday, invoking that legacy and urging the Maltese government to take on the role of mediator in renewed peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky’s turbulent meeting with Trump

Trump and Zelensky had a public falling out over the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

During a meeting in the White House, Trump reportedly criticised Zelensky for not being sufficiently thankful for U.S. support. He further warned Zelensky that he must either negotiate with Russia or risk losing US backing.

US vice president JD Vance, who was also present, accused Zelensky of being "disrespectful". When the Ukrainian president attempted to respond, he was interrupted.

Zelensky said there could be "no compromises" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He highlighted Russia's war crimes, including the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Many leaders rushed to back Zelensky, including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and British PM Keir Starmer.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni called for a summit between the US, Europe and Ukraine allies.