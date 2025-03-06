menu

Maltese among top consumers of seaweed

Despite being surrounded by the sea, the Maltese are less inclined to eat fish than other Mediterranean countries, a Eurobarometer survey has found

jamesdebono
6 March 2025, 6:00am
by James Debono
3 min read
20% of Maltese consume seaweed products once or twice a month, the highest rate in Europe
But although Malta has the second-highest percentage of people who never eat fish in the EU, the Maltese have developed a growing taste for seaweed.

The Eurobarometer survey has revealed that Malta and Poland have the highest rates of weekly seaweed and algae product consumption (15%), while Greece, Sweden, and Finland report some of the lowest rates (1%).

A further 20% of Maltese consume seaweed products once or twice a month, the highest rate in Europe. Among Maltese respondents, 51% reported consuming seaweed in sushi rolls or wraps, 38% in the form of seaweed snacks like wakame crisps, and 37% in salads.

When asked why they eat seaweed, 51% of Maltese respondents said they enjoy the taste, while 49% believe it is beneficial for health.

Despite Malta being an island, only 32% of respondents reported eating fish products at home once a week, while 62% consume them at least once a month.

The percentage of Maltese consumers who eat fish once a week is three points higher than the EU average (29%), and the percentage of those who eat fish at least once a month is just one point higher.

However, weekly fish consumption in Malta is considerably lower than in other Southern Mediterranean countries such as Spain (64%), Portugal (59%), Cyprus (39%), and Greece (36%). It is also lower than in Scandinavian countries like Sweden (53%) and Finland (47%). Curiously, fish consumption in Malta is even lower than in landlocked Luxembourg, where 50% consume fish weekly.

However, the Maltese are more likely to eat fish than Italians, among whom only 21% eat fish at home at least once a week. Monthly fish consumption is highest in Sweden (87%) and lowest in Hungary (16%).

Additionally, 24% of Maltese never eat fish, compared to 15% in the EU as a whole. Across Europe, Malta—alongside Germany—has the second-highest percentage of people who never eat fish, after Hungary (33%). In contrast, only 4% of Spanish respondents and 5% of Swedes and Finns reported the same.

As in the rest of Europe, fish consumption is lowest among 15- to 24-year-olds. In this age group, only 39% consume fish at least once a month, significantly lower than the European average of 54% for the same age bracket.

Fish consumption in Malta is higher among those in managerial jobs (75%) and lowest among manual workers (61%), the unemployed (51%), and students (21%). While this follows the same trend as in other EU countries, the percentage of students who consume fish is considerably lower in Malta compared to the European average, where 57% of students eat fish at least once a month.

Malta also reports a high consumption of tinned fish products like tuna. It is one of two EU member states where at least half of respondent’s report eating tinned fish at least once a week. This is the case in Spain (64%), Malta (57%), and Cyprus (43%). At the other end of the scale, only 2% in Greece and close to a tenth of respondents in Bulgaria and Sweden (both 9%) eat tinned fish at least once a week.

Strong preference for wild fish

Most respondents from Malta (69%), Greece (65%), and Italy (60%) said they buy fishery products from a fishmonger, a stall in a market hall, or a specialist store rather than from grocery stores, supermarkets, or hypermarkets.

Respondents who buy fishery products several times a year were also asked whether they prefer wild-caught or farmed fish. The majority of 17 member states favoured wild fish, but this preference was strongest in Malta (65%), Greece (63%), and Cyprus (52%).

When asked whether the price of fish has recently increased, 79% of Maltese replied in the affirmative, as did 78% of respondents across all member states. Additionally, 54% of Maltese said they have reduced their fish consumption. However, 65% said they are willing to pay more for fish and shellfish products if they are farmed or fished sustainably.

