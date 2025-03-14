AFM drug heist: Ministerial inquiry given short extension

Retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia has asked for a short extension for his ministerial inquiry into the theft of seized drugs from the AFM Safi barracks.

MaltaToday is informed that the inquiry, which was supposed to be published today, will be published in a matter of days after Valenzia requested a short extension.

The inquiry's terms of reference include identifying the processes, procedures, and systems used to have a court exhibit - the drugs - being transferred to the AFM's custody. Additionally, the judge will determine what security measures the AFM deployed once the drugs were in its custody.

The judge must also establish if there is a link between the administrative processes to transfer the drugs to the AFM and the actual theft of the drugs. The judge will also have to submit his conclusions and recommendations, including guidance as to what can be published.

The inquiry was announced on the same day that thieves broke into the AFM Safi barracks and stole 136kg of seized cannabis resin from a sealed container. On the day, home affairs minister Byron Camilleri had stated that the amount stolen was 200kg, which was later echoed by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa, however investigators in court testified that the missing amount was 136kg.

The robbery prompted Byron Camilleri to offer his resignation, but this was rejected by Prime Minister Robert Abela immediately.

What we know about the robbery so far

Earlier this week, the compilation of evidence against six individuals charged in connection with the robbery shed some light on the heist.

Court heard that CCTV footage and phone records confirm that the robbery lasted around two hours and that it took place between midnight and 2:30am on 23 February.

The thieves were seen entering the barracks with shopping bags, as they allegedly entered through a hole in the metal fence surrounding the perimeter of the barracks.

The thieves allegedly entered and exited the container filled with drugs three times, while three soldiers were on duty. One of the soldiers was tasked with monitoring the CCTV cameras. Despite this, the thieves' presence was unnoticed.