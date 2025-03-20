Offshore fish farm proposed 22km from Birzebbuga

A proposal for Malta’s first deep-water offshore fish farm, located 12 nautical miles (22 kilometres) off the south-eastern coast of the island, has been submitted for consideration by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

The project is being proposed by Seaculture Ltd, which is owned by the Israel-based Dagat Hayam Holdings and two Maltese companies, Abalone Limited and Octupine Limited, both owned by Pierre Balzan, whose Melita Marine Group is involved in yachting and shipyard projects.

Originally presented in a planning application submitted three years ago, the project is now being outlined in more detail in a Project Description Statement (PDS) prepared by AIS Environment Ltd and is currently being screened by the Environment and Resources Authority, which must determine whether a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is necessary. The proposed fish farm, which utilises newly patented technology, will be located at the edge of Malta’s territorial waters, in an area where depths range from 60 to 100 metres.

The site, free from major infrastructure such as telecommunications or power cables, ensures minimal disruption to existing marine traffic and resources. The fish farm is proposed outside the two designated fish farming zones, located about 6km from the shoreline, one in the north and one in the south of the island, where all other fish farms are located.

Scale of the project

The offshore platform will cover an area of 100 metres by 100 metres, with depths adjustable up to 70 metres. It will feature four submerged cages, each measuring 50 metres by 50 metres, to house the fish. With anchoring points placed 200 metres apart, the platform, including the anchors, will cover a total area of 90,000 square metres.

The technology is based on a patent presented as a solution to rough sea conditions through the use of a flexible fish cage system designed for the open seas. As a result, cages may be lowered during storms to avoid damage to the fish.

The system consists of a series of aquaculture cages with vertical cavities designed to hold the columns of the platform.

Additional infrastructure on the platform will include a helipad for staff transport, cranes for cage handling, and a reverse osmosis system for freshwater production. The project seeks to utilise advanced technology to address some of the ecological challenges typically associated with traditional fish farming.

A multi-trophic system will be employed, where the upper cages will house fish, while the lower cages will accommodate bottom-feeding crustaceans. This design aims to reduce waste discharge into the surrounding marine environment and improve the farm’s overall efficiency.

The facility is expected to produce between 5,000 and 8,000 tonnes of fish annually, which will be sold to local and international markets.

According to the PDS, the proposed innovative approach to fish farming is intended to help reduce food production shortages by supplying a growing world population with cost-efficient production processes. Furthermore, fish farms could also provide ingredients required for the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

However, the species of fish to be raised at the facility have not yet been specified. The applicant has stated that the fish will vary based on seasonality and consumer demand, with fry purchased from foreign suppliers.

This flexibility allows the farm to adjust to market needs, though it also means that the environmental assessments cannot fully account for the specific ecological impacts of each species.

Impact on Natura 2000 site

Concerns have been raised about potential environmental impacts due to the farm’s location, which overlaps with a Natura 2000 site designated as a Special Protection Area (SPA) for endangered seabird species, including Scopoli’s Shearwaters and the European Storm Petrel. These concerns include the risk of accidental bycatch, disruptions to seabirds, and the consequences of increased vessel traffic.

To address these concerns, the project includes several mitigation measures. If cetaceans are frequently observed near the site, acoustic deterrents will be employed to prevent interactions. Vessel traffic will operate at reduced speeds to minimise the risk of accidental collisions. In addition, steps have been taken to mitigate lighting impacts. Non-reflective solar panels will be used, and strict lighting regulations will be enforced to prevent disorientation of nocturnal seabirds. A light management plan will be implemented, adjusting lighting patterns seasonally to account for migratory bird seasons.

The platform will primarily be powered by solar panels, supplemented by hybrid generators (diesel and HVO) for emergency situations. The energy will be used for staff accommodation, including air conditioning and lighting, as well as to power the reverse osmosis system that provides fresh water for the staff.

The platform will be manned 24 hours a day, but no regular activities are anticipated after dark. Transport to and from the site will be managed via helicopters and vessels, though the frequency of trips remains undefined. Construction of the platform will take place offsite, with assembly and installation at the proposed location.

Environmental impacts

One of the key environmental risks associated with fish farming is the accumulation of organic waste, such as fish faeces and excess feed, which can disrupt ecosystems. However, the automated feeding system will reduce excess feed. Moreover, the inclusion of bottom-feeding crustaceans in the multi-trophic system is expected to mitigate this impact.

These crustaceans will consume most of the uneaten fish feed, helping to maintain water quality and preserve seabed health. The farm is also designed to minimise physical damage from rough sea conditions. The cages can be adjusted in depth during adverse weather to protect fish welfare and reduce stress or loss. Regular maintenance and inspections will be conducted, with major maintenance expected every eight years.