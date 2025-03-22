Progressives demand clarification on PM’s neutrality remark

A coalition of socialist, leftist, and progressive individuals is calling for urgent clarification on remarks made by Prime Minister Robert Abela regarding Malta’s constitutional neutrality.

During a speech on February 3, 2025, the Prime Minister suggested that a public discussion was needed on whether the neutrality clauses in the Constitution adequately serve Malta’s defence needs in the face of present and future conflicts.

In response, a press conference was held earlier today, during which representatives presented an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

The letter, signed by approximately 60 individuals from diverse backgrounds but united by socialist, leftist, or progressive values, calls on the government to take a clear and unequivocal stance on Malta’s neutrality, particularly in light of recent political decisions that have raised concerns about the government's commitment to Article 1(3) of the Constitution of Malta.

While the Prime Minister has since responded to the letter and reiterated his commitment to Malta’s neutrality, the signatories are pressing for further clarification. They have invited the Prime Minister to publish his reply but insist that key questions remain unanswered.

Among their concerns, the signatories are seeking explanations on the specific defence needs that warrant a discussion on constitutional neutrality as well as the present and future conflicts he referred to when suggesting potential amendments to Malta’s supreme law.

The signatories want the PM to explain whether Malta’s security would be better served by participating in a military alliance and if such participation could increase the country’s risk of being targeted by opposing military forces.

They are also pressing for a guarantee that Malta will not join a future European army, introduce conscription, or provide logistical or military support to any foreign power, military alliance, or European army involved in interventions in third countries.

The signatories stress that the government has a duty to uphold and clearly define Malta’s neutrality in both law and practice. They warn that any ambiguity on this matter could have significant geopolitical implications and urge the Prime Minister to provide the necessary reassurances to the Maltese public.