Civil protection team concludes humanitarian mission in fire-ravaged Libyan town

A team from Malta’s Civil Protection Department has successfully wrapped up a five-day humanitarian mission in Al-Asabaa, Libya, where a series of unexplained fires destroyed dozens of homes.

The operation, carried out under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, aimed to provide on-site support and preliminary assessments to aid local authorities in responding to the crisis.

According to a statement issued by the home affairs ministry, the mission involved five Maltese officials who worked alongside international experts from Estonia and Finland.

The team assessed damage in the affected areas and submitted initial findings to Libyan authorities for further investigation. The cause of the fires remains unknown.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri praised the department’s involvement and said Malta is committed to international solidarity. “This mission reflects how the Civil Protection Department is not only supporting families in Malta but also extending help beyond our shores,” he said.

Camilleri added that the government is dedicated to investing in both personnel and equipment for the disciplined forces to ensure high-level service and readiness.

Peter Paul Coleiro, the department's director general, thanked Libya’s National Centre for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management for its cooperation during the mission. He also commended the dedication of the Maltese team, which he said is committed to offering assistance wherever needed to help ensure safety and stability.

This is not the first time Malta has responded to international emergencies. Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Malta has previously provided humanitarian support in Greece, Turkey, and other regions affected by natural disasters.

The Maltese government said it will continue to support such missions, reinforcing the island’s role as a reliable partner in regional and international emergency response efforts.