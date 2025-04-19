'Don't believe the rumours': US Embassy in Malta denies claims it is closing down

The US Embassy in Malta has denied reports that it will be closing down as a part of US State Department budget cuts.

Rumours of the embassy's potential closure were reported following a leak of an internal document indicating that the State Department could close half of its embassies.

According to Reuters, although the State Department has the authority to suggest changes, a US official indicated that the final version of the plan will likely undergo only minimal changes before it is sent to Congress for approval.

Reuters also provided details of the plan, reporting that the Trump administration is considering shutting down at least 27 diplomatic missions, mostly located in Africa and Europe. Among them are 10 embassies, including the one in Malta with the remaining being consulates.

The drastic cuts form part of a broader push to shrink the federal government, spearheaded by both the White House Office of Management and Budget and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk.