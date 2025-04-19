'Don't believe the rumours': US Embassy in Malta denies claims it is closing down
Rumours of the embassy's potential closure were reported following a leak of an internal document indicating that the State Department could close half of its embassies
The US Embassy in Malta has denied reports that it will be closing down as a part of US State Department budget cuts.
Rumours of the embassy's potential closure were reported following a leak of an internal document indicating that the State Department could close half of its embassies.
According to Reuters, although the State Department has the authority to suggest changes, a US official indicated that the final version of the plan will likely undergo only minimal changes before it is sent to Congress for approval.
Reuters also provided details of the plan, reporting that the Trump administration is considering shutting down at least 27 diplomatic missions, mostly located in Africa and Europe. Among them are 10 embassies, including the one in Malta with the remaining being consulates.
The drastic cuts form part of a broader push to shrink the federal government, spearheaded by both the White House Office of Management and Budget and the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk.
Don't believe the rumors: Embassy Malta is not closing. We continue to operate normally and proudly represent the American people.— U.S. Embassy Malta (@usembmalta) April 18, 2025
But on Friday, the US Embassy took to X to deny the claims, saying, "Don't believe the rumours."
The embassy said that it will continue its operations normally while representing the US.
PL welcomes embassy's statement
In a statement, the Labour Party welcomed the news, and described the embassy's statement as a "declaration showing the wisdom of the Labour government that it did not fall into the trap of rumours..."
"It is regrettable for our country that we have an Opposition that instead of acting seriously as an alternative Government, continues to take every opportunity to attack Malta and Gozo, including by using unconfirmed allegations to try to frighten and alarm people unnecessarily."
The PL urged the Nationalist Party to "learn what happens to those who spit in the wind," referencing the opposition's earlier statements on the possible closure of the embassy.