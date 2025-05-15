38 Maltese nationals evacuated from Libya

Thirty-eight Maltese nationals trapped in Tripoli, Libya have been safely evacuated and returned to Malta following a coordinated operation by Maltese authorities.

The evacuation, carried out on Thursday, was the result of joint efforts by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry for Home Affairs. The plan was executed in collaboration with Libyan security forces and several Maltese government entities.

Fresh gunbattles erupted on Wednesday in the Libyan capital between two powerful armed groups, a day after authorities declared the fighting over.

Clashes flared between the Radaa force and the 444 Brigade in key areas of the city, including the port.

Fighting eased towards the end of the day, according to television reports and residents.

The group departed Tripoli early Thursday morning and travelled by land to Misurata, arriving without incident in the early afternoon. From there, they boarded a commercial flight and returned safely to Malta later that day.

Maltese Ambassador to Libya Charles Saliba and Alexander Dalli, envoy of the Ministry for Home Affairs, Security and Employment, played key roles in the coordination and implementation of the evacuation.

The Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs has issued a travel advisory, urging Maltese citizens to avoid all travel to Libya until further notice. Citizens currently in Libya who require consular assistance are encouraged to contact the Directorate for Consular Services and Maltese Living Abroad by calling +356 2204 0000 or emailing [email protected].

In a statement, the Maltese government reaffirmed its commitment to peace, security and stability in the Mediterranean region. Authorities said Malta will continue to support dialogue and cooperation through bilateral talks with key Libyan and regional partners, through work within the European Union, and by participating in initiatives led by the United Nations and other international organisations.

"Malta remains determined to contribute to a future of peace, progress and security for all citizens in the region," the statement read.