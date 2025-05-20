Statistics point to decline in online harassment cases reported to police

Online harassment cases lodged with the police have witnessed a steady decline since they started being logged separately in 2022, information tabled in parliament shows.

There were 135 cases of online harassment reported to the police between 2022 and March 2025, according to information tabled by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Camilleri was replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Bernice Bonello, who asked about the number of cases of online harassment involving young people recorded in the past five years.

Camilleri explained that data for online harassment is available from 2022 and includes all victims, including minors.

In 2022, there were 53 online harassment cases reported to the police, dropping to 47 in 2023 and 24 last year. Between January 2025 and the end of March, the police received 11 reports of online harassment, Camilleri said.

The period may be too short to determine whether the decline represents a positive downward trend or a momentary dip. Like other forms of harassment, many cases of online abuse also go unreported.

However, the information tabled in parliament seems to contradict what the police said earlier this year during the launch of an anti-cyberbullying campaign in conjunction with Be Smart Online.

The police had reported a substantial increase in cyberbullying cases in different schools with children or adolescents receiving messages of insults, threats and disparaging words on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

The Cybercrime Unit daily receives reports of persons who are affected by crimes through digital means, the police had said.

Police Superintendent Anne Marie Xuereb had said the police are unable to take action against perpetrators aged under 14 but may proceed in court against the parent or the person caring for the minor.