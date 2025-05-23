Youth Forum influenced changes to euthanasia proposal, PM says

Malta’s Youth Advisory Forum directly influenced amendments to the government’s euthanasia proposal, Prime Minister Robert Abela said during the forum’s latest session, held at the Public Service Expo in Ta’ Qali.

The proposal, which has since been approved by Cabinet and is open for public consultation, was revised following discussions held within the forum.

“It was right that those changes were made,” Abela said, noting that the assisted voluntary euthanasia issue had been tackled by the forum before it even reached Cabinet level.

He described the forum as a space where young people engage in “serious and technical discussions” that contribute directly to policymaking.

This latest meeting marked a departure from the usual setting at Auberge de Castille, as the forum took place on the Expo floor.

The prime minister said Vision 2050 must reflect a long-term, unified national strategy that transcends electoral cycles, and that the participation of young people was critical to ensuring its legitimacy and sustainability.

During the session, participants discussed a wide range of topics, including Malta’s renewable energy strategy, the presence of foreign workers in oversaturated labour sectors, land reclamation and public space creation, sustainable transport, and food safety in the tourism industry.

The Youth Advisory Forum was launched in 2023 to serve as Cabinet's consulting committee.