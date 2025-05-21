Prime Minister announces AI investment with Microsoft to support public service workers

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced the introduction of AI tool Microsoft Copilot across the public service to help employees work more efficiently.

“We must ensure that our Public Service evolves in step with the changing realities of today and those of tomorrow,” said Abela, during the official launch of the third edition of the Public Service Expo at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali.

Over the next two years, 8,000 public officers will have full access to Microsoft Copilot, a tool that supports productivity through AI. The software will be installed directly onto their laptops, and staff will receive full training to make the most of its features. Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI tool that helps with work tasks by combing the internet with the work content you have access to, generating real-time responses based on your prompts.

The investment is part of a wider strategy to modernise Malta’s public service and digital infrastructure, as outlined in Vision Malta 2050. The Prime Minister said this move places Malta at the forefront of digital innovation, positioning it to become the first administration in Europe to implement artificial intelligence at such an advanced level and scale.

The plan also includes a new Centre of Excellence, set up in partnership with Microsoft, the government, and MITA. This will act as a hub of knowledge and innovation to support the public sector in its use of AI.

Abela made it clear that the goal is not to replace human workers with AI but to make their jobs better. He said AI will empower and complement them, enhancing their roles and increasing efficiency across the board.

The Prime Minister also praised the efforts of the public service in carrying out the government’s reform plans. “Public Service employees are essential to achieving new heights of excellence and delivering on the ambitions of our youth and of every Maltese and Gozitan citizen.”

He thanked the dedication of public officers, led by Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana, for their part in improving the country’s services.

Abela referred to last year’s collective agreement that improved pay and conditions for 33,000 civil servants, calling it a clear sign of the government’s promise to build a high performing and respected public service.

Head of the Public Service Tony Sultana said that Malta has long been a leader in digital government in the EU, with over €1 billion invested in technology. He said the introduction of AI would bring huge benefits, reducing the time it takes to complete tasks and making complex work easier even for non-technical staff.

“We’ve entered a new era where AI is redefining how we work,” Sultana said. “Tasks that used to take days now take minutes.” He also encouraged young public officers to bring new ideas and energy to the service.

The Expo, open until Sunday 25 May, is themed ‘Youth, their Future in the Public Service’. All Ministries and public sector organisations are taking part, with activities for all ages. These include medical screenings, ID card renewals, information on national schemes, live demonstrations, podcasts, and more.

The aim is to show how the Public Service is evolving, not just offering services, but building a vision of the future that is more open, efficient, and closer to the people it serves.