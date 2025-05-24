Swimmers get more space at Blue Lagoon

The main central area of the Blue Lagoon will be reserved for swimmers only, as will two nearby inlets.

Team Blue Lagoon, the government taskforce in charge of making the area more sustainable, has expanded the designated swimming zone of the area.

The original swimming zone will increase by 12% while two smaller beaches to the left of the jetty has been newly designated as safe swimming zones. These inlets have been cordoned off to make the area safer for swimmers.

Team Blue Lagoon is also planning to strengthen the vessel traffic management in the area as well as berthing activities.

These measures are part of a two-year sustainability project to make the Blue Lagoon cleaner and more enjoyable to visitors. As part of this project, Team Blue Lagoon will work to improve waste management, provide more sanitation facilities and increase enforcement.

According to Team Blue Lagoon, enviromental authorities and enforcement agencies are increasing patrols to help prevent littering and other violations.

On 1 May, authorities launched a free booking system to manage the number of visitors at the site. The system allows a maximum of 4,000 visitors at Blue Lagoon at any one time. In summer 2024, up to 12,000 visitors were recorded at the Blue Lagoon at any one time.