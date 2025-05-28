Moviment Graffitti voices support for introduction of voluntary euthanasia

NGO Moviment Graffitti on Wednesday voiced its support to the introduction of voluntary euthanasia.

“Individuals should have the autonomy to choose to end their pain and suffering when faced with a terminal or incurable illness,” the NGO said.

A public consultation document on a framework for voluntary assisted dying was published by government earlier this month. The consultation document makes clear that euthanasia will not be available to individuals with disabilities, mental health conditions, age-related illnesses such as dementia, or those experiencing social isolation in care homes. Patients must be over 18, have been resident in Malta for at least 12 months, and must personally request assisted dying. Doctors will be prohibited from suggesting the option to patients.

“While respecting the diversity of worldviews and perspectives on life, suffering, and death, the state and others should not impose their beliefs on those who may wish to make this deeply personal choice in the absence of hope for recovery,” the NGO said.

Moviment Graffitti also said it recognises that voluntary euthanasia is not solely a matter of individual choice, but also a complex social issue that carries potential risks - such as the possibility of coercion or the danger that individuals may opt for euthanasia due to inadequate medical and social care.

“Therefore, it is essential that the introduction of voluntary euthanasia be accompanied by a robust regulatory framework and effective institutions to prevent abuse and unintended consequences. Additionally, there must be a strong emphasis on ensuring access to high-quality palliative care and comprehensive community support, so that the decision to pursue euthanasia remains truly voluntary and not driven by avoidable circumstances,” it said.