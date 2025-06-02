Major parties collect over €1 million in fund-raising marathons

Malta's two major political parties collected over €1 million in donations during fund-raising marathons held on Sunday.

The Nationalist Party collected the sum of €329,882, while the Labour Party collected €721,318.

The Labour Party celebrated 30 years since the opening of its Ħamrun headquarters under then leader Alfred Sant, with an open day and fundraising marathon.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party held its own fundraising marathon, which kicked off in the morning with a whirlwind tour of party clubs by Bernard Grech.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech thanked the public for their "invaluable support" during the fundraising marathon, saying citizens are the backbone of a quality life in Malta.

In his message, Grech highlighted a number of proposals put forward by the Nationalist Party in recent months. These included removing tax on the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), helping low-income earners through tax credits, and establishing a national fund. He reiterated the PN’s call to eliminate tax on the first €10,000 earned from overtime and part-time work.

Grech also said the PN wants a holistic constitutional reform, not the piecemeal changes proposed by the government. He argued that the Constitution should not be amended at the government’s convenience, but through inclusive dialogue involving all parties.

On Manoel Island, Grech said he supported the idea of a national park but noted there are binding contractual obligations that must be taken into account. He said the PN would study and discuss the public petition related to the project.

Grech also accused the Labour government of disregarding democratic principles, pointing to the recent situation in the Għargħur local council, where Labour reportedly took control against the will of the majority.

He closed by thanking all volunteers, staff, and citizens for their continuous contributions and donations, which keep the PN moving forward.

Earlier, PN Secretary General Charles Bonello said Malta deserved an alternative government. He described the party’s internal renewal as a source of fresh ideas, adding that his recent efforts have focused on internal improvement and outreach to Maltese and Gozitan communities.

Delivering closing remarks, Prime Minister Robert Abela thanked those who contributed to the Labour Party’s fundraising marathon, saying it will help the party to continue generating wealth for the country’s people.

Also present were deputy leaders Ian Borg and Alex Agius Saliba, and party CEO Leonid McKay.