Robert Aquilina says police tried to expose sources behind Pilatus revelations

Notary and activist Robert Aquilina has revealed that he was interrogated by police on Wednesday afternoon in connection with his 2022 book Pilatus, which detailed serious allegations surrounding the Pilatus Bank inquiry.

In a public statement, Aquilina said the sole purpose of the police interrogation was to discover the identities of the sources who had helped him reveal findings from the magisterial inquiry into Pilatus Bank. That inquiry, he claims, implicated individuals in serious financial crimes and exposed alleged efforts by law enforcement and the Attorney General to prevent prosecution.

“The only aim of the police was to identify the sources through whom I was able to uncover what the Pilatus Bank inquiry found, and how the police commissioner and the attorney general manoeuvred to ignore the magistrate’s orders and shield criminals who tarnished Malta’s name by laundering dirty money,” Aquilina said.

He affirmed that he refused to reveal his sources and exercised his right to protect their identities.

Aquilina also stated that during the questioning, police confirmed that the evidence he published in the book and presented in court was consistent with the contents of the original inquiry. “This is yet another confirmation, this time by the police themselves, that Pilatus contains nothing but the truth,” he said.

Aquilina thanked his supporters and expressed gratitude to his legal team, lawyers Kris Busietta and Arthur Azzopardi, for their assistance during the interrogation.