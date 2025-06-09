Moviment Graffitti notes failure in addressing Blue Lagoon overcrowding

Moviment Graffitti has raised the alarm over inaction in addressing commercial exploitation and overcrowding at Comino’s Blue Lagoon.

Earlier this year, Tourism Minister Ian Borg pledged to reduce commercial pressure on the bay, including limiting mass tourism and commercial activity. However, according to Moviment Graffitti, no effective measures have been implemented.

The group criticised the recently introduced cap of 12,000 daily visitors to Comino, which it claims is ineffective. They noted that the cap fails to address the real problem in Blue Lagoon, which they stress is unbridled commercial activity.

Moviment Graffitti stated that the area continues to be heavily populated by kiosks, floating vendors, and tour operators offering water-based activities, all in what is officially a nature reserve. The NGO noted that the greatest strain on the environment comes from large tour boats ferrying thousands of tourists daily from Malta.

“The result of this inaction is that already, in May and June, the Blue Lagoon and its surroundings are packed with thousands of tourists and unsustainable commercial operations - causing serious harm to the area’s ecology and undermining the public’s enjoyment of this place.”

Adding to the controversy, the group also criticised the government's continued secrecy over a carrying-capacity study for Comino, which was completed several years ago but has yet to be made public. They argue that the delay reflects an unwillingness to challenge vested commercial interests.

“Moviment Graffitti reiterates that any long-term, sustainable, and fair solution for Comino must include the prohibition of large mass tourism boats from this nature reserve.”

Moviment Graffitti questioned: “Will Minister Ian Borg be willing to stop greed and do the right thing - for the people, and for the environment?”