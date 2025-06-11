Metsola says she has responsibility in Brussels: Has she just shunned the PN leadership?

Roberta Metsola stated that she has a responsibility in Brussels when asked whether she will remain at her post in the wake of a vacant seat at the Nationalist Party’s helm.

According to Politico, the European Parliament President gave no clear indication of her next step as she sat down for an interview with the news outlet.

The news portal adds that EPP president Manfred Weber stated that “there is much yet to do with her as President in these critical times,” increasing speculation that Metsola will remain in Brussels.

Speculation about Metsola’s possible PN leadership bid was rife in the past hours as the party is currently holding its breath to see what she will decide.

On Tuesday, Bernard Grech resigned from PN leader in a televised address.

MaltaToday reported that Grech’s statement and his answers to this newspaper’s questions were interpreted by many PN insiders as a direct challenge to Metsola, who has been unable to make up her mind on where her future lies.

Metsola has always been cagey about her political ambitions, especially when asked whether she would consider a return to domestic politics.

Interestingly, PN MP Ryan Callus declared his willingness to surrender his parliamentary seat if Metsola is elected party leader. He did not mention Metsola by name but clearly referenced her.

Further evidence that the party's fate hangs on Metsola's decision was given by MP Mark Anthony Sammut who told journalists that he was not interested in the role, adding there is “one person who enjoys clear consensus for the role”. Sammut was referring to Metsola.

On Wednesday evening the PN executive will convene in order to kick off the leadership contest.