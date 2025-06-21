BCA strengthens another building close to Paceville collapse site

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has started strengthening the support of another building close to the site of last week’s building collapse in Paceville.

On Saturday, the BCA said it began the first phase of cleanup operations and structural reinforcement work following the building collapse.

Last week, a building adjacent to a construction site in Paceville collapsed hours after its residents were evacuated. Since then over 40 more residents were evacuated as authorities cleared the remains of the collapsed building. In the following days after the collapse, over 420 calls were made to the BCA's emergency number.

The BCA confirmed that the cleanup, which began yesterday, involves the surrounding properties of the partially collapsed site in Paceville. “This operation includes the cleaning up of the properties around the partially collapsed site, and the authority carefully demolished the dangerous building’s remains.

The BCA stated that it has also started to strengthen the support of another building adjacent to the collapse site. “This is being done to address any potential dangers.”

The authority did not indicate exactly which building needed to be strengthened.

The Authority thanked the workers involved in this operation as well as residents and establishment owners for their cooperation.