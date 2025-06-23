Government bypasses two-thirds majority requirement to pass constitutional amendments

The opposition has voted against a constitutional amendment bill and criticised government for bypassing standard procedures to pass the changes without the necessary two-thirds majority.

Before the bill was read out, PN MP Carm Mifsud Bonnici argued that constitutional reform should come through a comprehensive, consultative process involving civil society, rather than through fragmented amendments. He accused the government of manipulating parliamentary procedures to avoid the required two-thirds majority for constitutional changes.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard introduced the bill, which, among other things, proposed the appointment of a judicial standards commissioner and an increase in the retirement age for judges.

Last week, Attard introduced a motion to alter the voting procedure for the bill’s third reading. Instead of a single vote on the full bill, MPs voted on each clause separately, and only clauses that received majority approval would be included in the final version.

For each clause, the result was the same as government MPs voted in favour of them, while the opposition voted against.

PL blasts PN over vote

In a statement following the vote, the Labour Party welcomed the creation of a Commissioner for Standards of the Judiciary.

The governing party accused the Nationalist Party of adopting an “extreme” position and of depriving citizens of expanded constitutional rights by rejecting the reforms. The party also claimed that the opposition was obstructing efforts to modernise and strengthen Malta’s judicial system.

"A Labour Government will continue to carry out unprecedented reforms and ensure that the will of the majority is respected and will not allow the oposition to hold Parliament hostage to continued bold reforms," the PL stated.

PN describes government's move as 'a threat to the rule of law'

In response, the PN condemned what it described as a “dangerous precedent” and a “threat to the rule of law.” The PN accused government of unilaterally altering parliamentary procedures to bypass the two-thirds majority

The opposition insisted that it supports constitutional reform but stressed that the process must be comprehensive, transparent and inclusive, involving not only political parties but also civil society and the public. The PN said such reforms should be led by the President of Malta and overseen by the Constitutional Reform Committee.