Iran carries out executions and arrests on alleged spies after Israel war

Iranian authorities have carried out a wave of arrests and executions of people accused of spying for Israeli intelligence, following the recent war between Iran and Israel.

"The Israeli spy network has become highly active inside the country," said Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). "More than 700 individuals linked to this network have been arrested."

Iran claims the arrests and executions are linked to an "unprecedented" infiltration of its security services by Israeli agents. Officials believe this infiltration contributed to a series of targeted killings during the 12-day conflict, including senior IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists.

Tehran blames Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, for organising the attacks.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence says it is in a "relentless battle" with Western and Israeli intelligence services, including Mossad, the CIA, and MI6.

Authorities insist the recent actions are necessary for national security.

Since the war began on 13 June, Iran has executed at least six people accused of working with Israel. The latest three executions took place just one day after a ceasefire was announced. Hundreds more have been arrested across the country on espionage charges.

State television has broadcast what it says are confessions from detainees admitting to spying. Iranians have also received warning messages from the intelligence ministry, telling them to leave Israeli-linked social media pages or face prosecution. The government is using the conflict to increase pressure on both domestic and exiled media.

Security forces have also arrested writers, artists, and activists, many without charge, and have detained relatives of people killed during the 2022 anti-government protests known as "Woman, Life, Freedom".

Observers have referred to these situations mirroring past patterns of repression like during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, where authorities carried out mass arrests and executions of political opponents. In 1988, thousands of prisoners were secretly tried and executed by so-called "death commissions".