Idle farmland can be reclaimed by government under new law

New regulations to tackle land abandment and speculative neglect will grant the government power to assume control of unregistered or idle agricultural land.

The Protection of Agricultural Land Regulations empowers the state to register and manage such land through the Riżorsi Agrikoli Malta agency, ensuring it is used for productive farming while holding absentee landowners accountable for maintenance and registration.

One of the central features of the new rules is the compulsory registration of agricultural land. Farmers or valid title holders must register their land with the Director of Agriculture within six months of the regulations coming into force.

As part of this process, they are also required to submit a crop plan outlining the intended use of the land over one or more agricultural years, which run from September 1 to August 31.

To discourage land abandonment and preserve soil viability, the regulations stipulate that every plot must be cultivated at least once per agricultural year. Land may be left fallow only if it forms part of a recognised crop rotation strategy. Parcels used under agri-environmental schemes financed by national or EU funds are exempt.

In emergencies, the Minister may impose additional temporary obligations.

If land remains unregistered, the director will post a notice on-site and in the Government Gazette, inviting any interested parties to declare ownership within three months. If no claim is made, the Riżorsi Agrikoli Malta Agency (RAM) will take possession and register the land on behalf of the state, making it available for agricultural use.

Should a valid title emerge later, the land will be returned to the rightful owner at the end of the agricultural year, but only after the owner reimburses the agency for all associated costs, including legal, notarial, and any improvements carried out.

If the landholder can prove it was impossible to register earlier, and commits to farming the land, they may also be entitled to receive proceeds earned by RAM from third-party use, excluding the agency’s expenses.

In a move to protect farmland from speculative development, the regulations ban any form of advertising that promotes agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

Additionally, authorised officers will have the legal authority to inspect farmland and related structures if they suspect violations.

Farmers failing to meet obligations will first receive a warning notice outlining corrective actions and deadlines. Continued non-compliance may result in prosecution before the Court of Magistrates, with offenders facing fines and other penalties as detailed in the legislation.

The ministry said these regulations are vital to restoring the health of Malta’s agricultural sector. By protecting soil, encouraging cultivation, and repurposing abandoned plots, the government aims to strengthen food security, promote environmental stewardship, and enhance the visual and social value of the countryside.

The new regulations will come into force two months after their publication in the Government Gazette, with provisions on abandoned land (Regulation 8) becoming effective one year later.

For further details, farmers and landowners are encouraged to contact the Agriculture Directorate at [email protected] or call 22926700.