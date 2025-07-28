Malta Chamber sounds alarm on ‘pick-and-choose’ approach to planning reform

The Malta Chamber of Commerce denounced proposed legislative changes to Malta’s planning framework as fragmented, opaque, and harmful to public participation and rule of law.

In a strongly worded press statement, the chamber criticised the government's "piecemeal" approach to planning reform, arguing that the changes bypass a long-overdue overhaul of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED). SPED 2015, already outdated, was scheduled for review in 2020. Five years later, this process has yet to be completed.

“These ad hoc changes defeat the purpose of comprehensive reform and instead foster a pick-and-choose approach,” the chamber said.

The chamber said that the proposed legislation would curtail the public’s ability to appeal planning decisions. It warned that higher costs and the risk of fines could deter citizens and NGOs from engaging in planning matters that affect communities nationwide.

At the same time, the bills would expand discretionary powers for the minister and the Planning Authority. The chamber said this move opens the door to political interference, subjective interpretation, and inconsistent application of policy.

The chamber also took issue with the continued regularisation of illegal developments, arguing that this practice undermines lawful businesses and citizens who comply with planning regulations from the outset.

Framing the issue as not only an environmental concern but also a social and economic one, the Malta Chamber emphasised that planning should support sustainable growth and quality of life, not facilitate clientelism and inequality.

“The current approach has degraded our urban environment and natural environment, damaged our heritage, overstretched our infrastructure beyond its limit, and negatively impacted quality of life,” the chamber said.

The chamber pointed out the inconsistency between the current legislative push and the ongoing public consultation on Malta Vision 2050, a government initiative that promises sustainable land use and citizen-focused urban planning.

“if the public consultation on Malta Vision 2050 is still open, how come Government is introducing legislative amendments on one of the most important aspects of the Vision without any proper consultation?” the Chamber asked.