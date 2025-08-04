Government eases rules on agricultural land use

Regulations to discourage land abandonment have been updated so that people can use their agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

Last Friday, the government published an updated version of its user guidelines for the Protection of Agricultural Land Regulations, a legal framework written up to make sure agricultural land is maintained as suitable for agricultural purposes.

In its updated guidelines, the government added a clause stating that agricultural land may be used for non-agricultural purposes so long as the activity does not interfere with agricultural activities or cause environmental degradation.

A second clause was added to allow exemptions for farmers or valid title holders who could not register the agricultural land or carry out minimum agricultural activity.

Moreover, the guidelines now also provide for a judicial review system in case a person feels aggrieved by a decision of the director of agriculture.

Published on 28 July, new regulations to deter land abandonment caught many by surprise. While some feared that the regulations could impinge on their right to private property, agricultural organisations were pleased with the initiative.