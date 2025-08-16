Aquaculture industry pledges cleaner seas after Opposition raises slime concerns

The Federation of Maltese Aquaculture Producers has acknowledged public concern over recent slime occurrences along Malta’s coast, while stressing that the industry is actively working to address the issue.

In a statement issued on Friday, the federation said several boats have been deployed as part of its summer sea-cleaning campaign, which has been running for the past four years. So far, around six cubic metres of sea slime and eight cubic metres of other waste, including polystyrene, have been collected.

The federation apologised for the inconvenience caused by aquaculture and said reports of slime had already decreased significantly. It pledged continued vigilance to prevent further cases and to take responsibility when such problems occur.

Describing aquaculture as an important contributor to Malta’s exports, the federation said its clean-up efforts also extend beyond its own operations, helping to improve seawater quality more generally. It also called for other maritime industries to join in the effort, noting that marine waste “goes beyond the slime.”

The federation said the sector had invested heavily in reducing inconvenience over the past years and vowed to continue doing so, with further investments planned to eliminate the issue once and for all.