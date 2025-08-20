Teenager denied bail after allegedly causing grievous bodily harm to another

An 18-year-old teenager landed in the dock after allegedly causing grievous bodily harm to another man, causing him fear to violence, breaching public order and breaking bail conditions.

A report had been filed at the Paola police station, alleging that a man had been assaulted and threatened by another individual. Police found the accused, Tryston Brincat, sitting on a wall near the Verdala Secondary School in Bormla and arrested him at around 7:30pm.

The victim’s injuries were certified by a medical doctor.

The accused pleaded not guilty and a bail request was made.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono questioned the prosecution, asking them whether they were aware that the accused had also been assaulted and insulted by the alleged victim.

The prosecution argued that no report was made by the accused, with the defence replying that a report will definitely be filed.

The court heard that the alleged victim also drove into accused’s girlfriend’s car.

The defence further referenced the fact that the accused always abided by his bail obligations imposed by the court, contending that this eliminates the risk of disobeying conditions. The court was also informed that the accused has the full support of his family, who were all present in the courtroom.

The defence also emphasised the young age of the accused, further stressing that this case stemmed from provocation. “The young man was very clearly provoked and now his liberty hangs in the balance”.

To substantiate this, a screenshot was also presented in court, showing a post uploaded by the alleged victim reading: “Enjoying life because I can”.

Despite this, the prosecution countered that the accused’s young age should not be a reason to grant bail but should instead be considered as a warning sign, that a teenager so young already has a tarnished criminal conduct, including drug offences.

Bail was ultimately denied.

Inspector Chantelle Mifsud and AG lawyer Kristina Bartolo prosecuted.

Lawyer Franco Debono and Mark Mifsud Cutajar were defence counsel.